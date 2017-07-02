Homebuyers in Ghaziabad protest against Mahagun Group over delay

Reportedly, the Mahagun Group has already collected 100 per cent of cost from most of the buyers, while 95 per cent cost from rest of the buyers.

Nearly 200 people, who had bought apartments in the Mahagun Puram Phase II project at NH 24, Ghaziabad, staged a protest against builders over the inordinate delay in giving possession of the flats, on Saturday.

Reportedly, the Mahagun Group has already collected 100 per cent of cost from most of the buyers, while 95 per cent cost from rest of the buyers. The booking of flats had started as early as 2010, and the possession was to be given by September, 2013. Then in April this year, builders promised that they will complete and hand over one tower, with all the fixtures and fittings, each month, but even by June, nothing has materialised.

"I invested all my savings in a house in 2013. The agreement stated that I will get my house within six months, but I am yet to get possession. Whenever I come here, all I see is cemented structures, with no one working on the buildings," Naveen Tomar, a homebuyers, said.

"It's been more than four years. I have been paying monthly installments against the loan I had taken for the flat. But the dream house is nowhere in sight. In addition, I have to pay rent for the house I am currently living in. It is becoming really hard for me to manage as I have to look after my family as well," Tomar said.

Tomar is just one of the several people who invested their hard-earned savings in the Mahagun Group and are now regretting the decision.

Amit Chauhan, another buyer, said: "Last year, we were issued a demand letter, asking for the last payment, so that possession could be handed over to us. But there are no signs of the Completion Certificate, which is important for homeowners as most apartments do not have a proper sewage system yet. If the builders do not give a proper clarification regarding this delay, the homebuyers will organise more protests."

The protesters said they were also not informed about the cremation ground on the backside of the Mahagun Puram Phase II, which is visible from three towers — Godavari, Narmada, and Kaveri.

"Last time I visited my apartment, I was shocked to see a body being burnt from the balcony. How would we live here? Our kids will inhale the fumes coming from the cremation ground," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, the builders have put the blame for the delay on the Ghaziabad Development Authority. "The construction is already finished but we are waiting for the Completion Certificate from the competent authority. We appreciate the concerns of our customers and request them to support us in our endeavour to provide them with their dream homes at an earliest possible date. Thousands of customers already living in our projects are a testament to our quality and delivery," Sunil Mittal, AVP-CRM of the Mahagun Group, said.

When queried, Vice-Chancellor of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, Kanchan Verma, said they will inspect the status of the project and if the builders are found to be intentionally delaying the project, strict action will be taken against them.