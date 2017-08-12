Gurugram teen says taxi driver stalked her for weeks

In yet another case of stalking coming to the fore, a taxi driver has allegedly been following a 15-year-old girl from her school to home in Gurugram since the last week of July. The Class XI student has said the accused even chased her at times.

Earlier, the girl had lodged a complaint against the accused, following which he threatened her. But after the case of two men stalking an IT professional got highlighted in the media, the girl lodged an FIR against the taxi driver at Sector 53 police station on Wednesday.

The teenager told the police that the accused not only followed her regularly on her way to school and while she was returning home, at times, he would bring another person with him. Initially, she was afraid of telling anyone. But when he didn't stop, she told her parents and approached the police. She also said the accused tried to stop her and touch her, and when she resisted, he threatened her.

An FIR has now been registered against the accused under Section 12 (sexual harassment and stalking) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

"Both the victim and the accused are from the same village of Rajasthan. Even in Gurugram, they live in the same locality. The investigation is on and raids are being conducted to nab the accused," a police officer said.