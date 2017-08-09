Divorced woman security guard smothered to death

The police said, prima facie it appears that she was smothered to death

A 26-year-old woman's body was found inside her home in Inderpuri area in west Delhi, early morning on Tuesday, where she had been staying with her live-in partner.

According to the police, the woman who worked as a security guard at multiplex in Connaught Place, had been staying on the second floor of the house with a man who she had introduced as her husband to the landlord. Police found during an initial probe that the deceased was living separately from her husband and was undergoing a divorce case.

The death came to light when the woman did not report for work at 3:30 pm on Tuesday and her security supervisor visited her house where he found her body lying on the floor and informed the police.

The police said, prima facie it appears that she was smothered to death. No clues of sexual assault have surfaced so far, but post mortem reports are awaited, they said.

The woman hails from West Bengal. She had two children from her husband and they were living with him.

In another case, a body of a woman who had left her brother's place in south Delhi after Raksha Bandhan on Monday was found lying in a pond. Police are probing the matter.

As stated by the woman's family members during an initial probe, the woman had left her brother's house in south Delhi's Bhati Mines area but did not return home.

"When locals and family members started looking for her after registering a missing complaint, the woman was found lying in nearby pond, in unconscious state. When she was rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared her dead," said a senior police officer.

"Only once the autopsy reports are received, will it be confirmed if the woman died accidentally or was murdered. We are also awaiting medical reports to confirm if she was sexually assaulted," a senior police officer said. CCTV footages are also being checked to establish the sequence of events.