Delhi Pollution: NGT permits trucks to enter Capital, lifts ban on construction activities

The NGT also directed neighbouring states to submit an action plan on steps to curb pollution within two weeks.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday permitted trucks to enter Delhi and directed neighbouring states to submit an action plan on steps to curb pollution within two weeks.

The Green Court said that it won't interfere in administrative order on the entry of trucks, but hence the entry will continue into Delhi with strict regulations by the authorities concerned.

However, the green court has refused to lift a ban on industrial activities causing pollution in Delhi-NCR region.

On Thursday, some of the lawyers, appearing for builders and industries, had requested the tribunal to lift its ban on the ground that air quality in the NCR had improved.

On November 14, the NGT had expressed concern over the high pollution level, terming it as an "environmental and health emergency". The city should "not gift infected lungs to its children", it had observed.

It had also refused to exempt women and two-wheelers from the Delhi government's odd-even vehicle rationing scheme and directed it to ensure that over 10-year-old diesel vehicles be taken off the roads without delay.

It had also asked the city government to identify the most polluted areas and sprinkle water, while allowing the non-polluting industries and those manufacturing essential goods to operate in Delhi-NCR.

The NGT had on November 11 stated that it would not exempt women and two-wheelers from the odd-even vehicle rationing plan to tackle pollution.