Delhi Congress to protest GST in 42 major markets

Protesting against the implementation of GST, a large number of traders will hold demonstrations at three main markets in Delhi on Sunday. The traders will be joined by Congress workers, making this part of the Delhi Congress's week-long fight against the newly implemented bill.

The Grand Old Party will hold demonstrations in 42 major markets in the Capital in their protest against the bill.

"Our aim is to spread awareness about the adverse effects of GST on the people of Delhi. The implementation of GST in its present form by the Narendra Modi government had 'adversely affected' small and medium traders as well as consumers," said Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken.

Treatment in hospitals would become costlier and education expenses would also go up under the new tax regime, which was rolled out on July 1, claimed the Congress leader. "Wrong implementation of GST will not only put an additional tax burden on the people, but will also lead to price rise and large-scale unemployment," said Maken.

Other negative impacts of GST, the Congress leader said, would strike hard at the pockets of the average Indian. "The cost of building houses would increase by one-third, the tax on sale of old vehicles would go up by 43 per cent and prices of fertilisers would also witness a rise," claimed Maken.

The GST bill was rolled out on July 1 in a grand midnight ceremony, with BJP workers celebrating on the streets of the national Capital. But the Congress decided to boycott the special midnight Parliament session.

Last week, Delhi Congress leaders and supporters also staged a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House.

Analysis

GST may be a burning issue for the Congress now but it must be remembered that the party tried its best to push the bill through when it was in the Centre so the protests may not yield them the political dividends that they crave.

Protesting is one thing but one also has to have an alternative. The Congress knows that protests will not lead to the rollback of GST so after a while people may start to see the protests as just empty talk which will hit the party’s credibility.