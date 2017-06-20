Delhi: 20,000 liters of Petrol spills on road as tanker overturns, traffic affected

Approximately 20,000 liters of Petrol got spilled on the road and two people were injured, when an oil tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass here on Tuesday morning.

The Driver and the helper of the truck were injured in this incident.

As a result, the traffic movement from South Extension to Ashram has been badly affected, causing much problem to the people heading towards their office.

The Delhi Police and fire service is working in close co-ordination to remove the tanker from the road, to start a better and smooth flow of traffic.