Cops arrest 3 for jeweller's murder in Karol Bagh

More than three weeks after a jeweller was found murdered in his shop in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh with his hands and legs tied and his mouth taped, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two men and a juvenile for their involvement in the killing.

The accused have been identified as Sahil alias Sanky (21) and Sanjay (34), both residents of Haryana. Along with them, a juvenile has also been apprehended for the murder. The arrests were made by a joint team of Special Staff Central District and teams from Karol Bagh, Prasad Nagar and Daryaganj police stations. On April 30, a PCR call was received at Karol Bagh police station by the deceased's servant, who reported that his owner Ravinder Kapoor has been murdered by some unknown persons.

During the investigation, CCTV footage was obtained from the cameras installed at the spot and nearby areas and during screening four persons were seen entering the building just before the time of murder. The footage was shared with the shopkeepers and residents of the nearby areas. While analyzing records of wanted criminals, one Sanjay and his accomplice Sahil came under suspicion and were nabbed on Wednesday," said a senior officer.