Chandni Chowk residents welcome SC's triple talaq verdict

The Supreme Court's landmark judgement on triple talaq has brought a smile not just to the face of Muslim women across the country, but other people too. Speaking to DNA, Rakesh Kumar who owns a shop in Chandhni Chowk's Kinari market said, "It (the Supreme Court ruling) was not only about Muslim women, but it's about every women. Even Hindu women are married in Muslim households, so if they are given a divorce in such a manner then it is obviously an issue. We all must welcome the Supreme Court's decision."

The Supreme Court's decision was welcomed by the elders in the area as well. Tipu Khan, who pulls a rickshaw on the narrow streets of Chandni Chowk, welcomed the verdict and said, "For a father it takes a lot of hard work to marry his daughter but it just takes three words for some short tempered person to destroy her life."

However, others felt that the court's judgement is just a start for the fight towards equality for Muslim women, Speaking with DNA, Barkha (name changed on request) said, "There are men who see females as a commodity and not as human. The Supreme Court's verdict is an appropriate answer to these men."