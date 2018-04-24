Bullet hit 13-yr-old who had gone to buy favourite snack at store

A 13-year-old boy who had gone to a sweet shop to buy his favorite snack had never thought in his wildest imagination that he would witness an encounter. The police said that after the incident he was traumatised but later showed signs of recovery. Two other civilians were also injured in the encounter.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Ravinder (13) who had gone to the Bikaner Sweets to have his favorite snack, Ravi (30), who is a delivery boy and Ajay, a polythene supplier at the sweets shop.

"Ravinder was inside the shop when gangster Balraj Bhati entered the shop's premises and a bullet brushed past his knee. Ravi was standing near the front gate and was going to deliver sweets when a bullet brushed his hips. While, Ajay, who had come to deliver the polythenes, received a bullet injury on his back," said a senior police officer.

Ravinder was rushed to Prayag Hospital while the other two were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

"Ravinder was discharged in the evening and he is doing fine. Earlier in the day, he showed signs of being traumatised. Ravi was discharged after first aid while Ajay is still in the hospital," said a senior police officer.