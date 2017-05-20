Bride-to-be left in lurch as DDA demolishes her house

Nizamuddin's Zeba Sahiba's engagement had to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh, after the govt authority razed her house

Zeba Sahiba was like any other bride to be, dreamy-eyed, her face glowing with happiness as she looked forward to her engagement, till fate dealt her a cruel blow. Just few days before Sahiba's engagement on Sunday, her life was scattered, much like the remnants of her belongings that lie strewn across what was once her house in Amir Khusro park of south Delhi's Nizamuddin.

The 22-year-old, was among those 200-odd people who were left homeless after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished their houses on Wednesday night, without even issuing them any notice. "We lost everything that was arranged for the engagement. I could not even find my engagement dress," Sahiba said.

"Now we have shifted the programme at our relatives' place in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad," she said.

The second-year BCom student at Jamia Milia Islamia faced another blow as her books, college identity card and other study material also turned into rubble. "I have my college exams from May 25. All my books were destroyed in the demolition. I couldn't even find my college identity card and examination admit card. I don't know what will I do," said Zeba.

And she was not alone, several students had their exams scheduled next week are staring at an uncertain future after their books, stationary and uniforms were destroyed in the demolition. "The DDA people came along with the Delhi police and CRPF personnel. We requested them to allow us to collect our books at least but they did not and now we are left with nothing," said Zainab, a BBA student.

"I received my admit card on Thursday but it is of no use now. I don't think I'll be able to give exam on coming Wednesday,' she added.

DDA started the demolition drive in the area opposite to Nizamuddin Dargah on Wednesday, following which, they also demolished a women and children night shelter catering to mostly ragpickers and beggars on Thursday night.

"We are living here since 1965 and now they are saying that we have occupied the place illegally. What kind of treatment is this?" asked Abdul Khalid, the head priest of Masjid Al Firdausi, adding they have got 15-days stay order from the apex court on Friday.

"We are happy that we managed to get the stay order but what about the loss? Who will pay for that now?" asked Mohammad Alauddin, another resident.

Meanwhile, DDA officials refused to comment over the issue.

LEFT CLUELESS