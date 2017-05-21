AAP questions EC's 'EVM Hacking Challenge'

Reacting to the Election Commission's announcement of 'EVM hacking challenge' from June 3 onwards, AAP on Saturday, said that the challenge does not "give a fair opportunity to prove hacking is not possible, as it does not allow hackers to open the machine."

The EC's EVM Challenge comes with the rider that it will not allow machines to be altered from within during the hackathon.

Addressing the media on the issue, Sanjay Singh, the party's national spokesperson said, "The riders put by the Commission for the hackathon means it is not a fair opportunity to demonstrate that hacking of EVMs is possible. Does the EC believe that people who want to rig elections are going to follow any of their rules and regulations if they want to hack EVMs?"

Singh added that AAP members have already shown that one can tamper EVMs by changing the machine's motherboard.

"If the EC doesn't permit anyone to read the chip, or change the motherboard, does it expect parties to chant mantras during the hackathon to tamper EVMs? Will anyone trying to rig elections do so within the 'terms and conditions' set by the Election Commission?" Singh asked.

AAP party leaders also plan to meet the EC to know the terms and conditions of the EVM challenge in the coming days. The party will ask the EC to conduct a "fair hackathon challenge" which will allow parties full access to EVMs under camera surveillance as well as physical presence of EC officials.

"The Commission has a responsibility towards people of restoring faith in the voting process. It must allow opposition parties a real platform to assuage concerns of the people over the vulnerability of EVMs," Singh said.