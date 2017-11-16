42% college kids have impaired lung function

The survey revealed that 53 per cent of the students had visible respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sputum production, chest tightness, and breathlessness

The 'severe' air quality in Delhi in the last one week has affected the respiratory system of youngsters, a survey has revealed. A random survey, conducted by Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh between November 6 and 11 at five different colleges in Delhi University, Dwarka, Rohini, and Greater Noida stated that 51 per cent of students experienced aggravation in their symptoms because of the pollution.

Of the 1,044 students enrolled in the study, 72 per cent were men and 28 per cent were women. The survey revealed that 53 per cent of the students had visible respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sputum production, chest tightness, and breathlessness.

"There was a need to involve the youth in such a study because it makes them aware of how the problem of pollution can deter their growth. It makes them more involved in the fight against air pollution," said Dr Vikas Maurya, senior consultant and head of department, respiratory medicine and interventional pulmonology, Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The age group varied between 18 and 24 years. All the people were asked to fill a questionnaire, which consisted questions related to respiratory symptoms, pollution, allergies, and use of inhalers.

Nearly 52 per cent of the youngsters said they were allergic to smoke, dust, and pollen, 42 per cent showed lung function impairment, and 11per cent were already using inhalers. "The reasons for such high levels of pollution are multiple — lax monitoring mechanisms, absence of a comprehensive policy framework around safe environment, and lack of proactive action to restrict hazardous activities. The Lancet Medical Journal has reported that in 2015, pollution claimed nearly 3 million lives in India, which is disturbing," said Mahipal Bhanot, facility director, Fortis, Shalimar Bagh.

Most of the monitoring stations in the city have been recording pollution levels well beyond 500, which was almost 10 times the permissible standards of 60. Hospitals across the Capital have been swamped with hassled patients, complaining of breathlessness, headache, throat infection, fever, cough etc. Private hospitals are witnessing a rise of 20 per cent in the number of cases of respiratory illnesses.