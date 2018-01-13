15-yr-old gangraped by 6, force-fed alcohol

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six persons inside a park in East Delhi's Mandawali area on January 8. Police have arrested all the six accused who allegedly had also forcefully made the minor consume alcohol.

The minor girl is now on medication and is in a state of trauma.

According to police, the incident took place on January 8, when the girl had gone to the park for a stroll. The six accused who stay in the same lane as the minor, were also at the park. After developing a friendship with the girl they assaulted her.

They then took the girl to a vacant guard room at the park and took turns to rape her. Before raping her they had forced alcohol down her throat after which she fell unconscious.

"Out of the six accused, three of them raped her, while the other three kept a watch. The victim is traumatised now and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Doctors have prescribed medicines as well. We are not disclosing the names of the accused as they live in the same colony," said a senior police officer.

Police said the victim was scared and initially did not disclose the matter. However, she could not bear the pain and informed her mother later. The mother reached the police station on Thursday and made a complaint to the police following which the arrests were made.

All the accused are vagabonds and one of them has claimed to be a juvenile.

RAPED IN GUEST HOUSE

In northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, a 23-year-old man has been arrested on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl at a guest house on January 10.

The victim met the accused on social media and became friends. The two decided to meet and the accused asked her to accompany him to the guest house. According to police, the accused then made the victim consume alcohol, following which he forced himself on her.

The girl informed her family about the incident and her mother approached the police.

The Royal Plaza guest house has been sealed by the police as they had not followed proper norms and allowed the girl to enter without a valid identity card.

"Since the hotel did not follow the required norms it has been sealed. We have also written to the licensing department. The hotel is also stated as a co-accused in connection with the case," said Aslam Khan, DCP, North-West.