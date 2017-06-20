WATCH: Virender Sehwag explains how Sachin Tendulkar changed his superstitious mind

Sehwag also talks about the 'two-line' CV sent to BCCI for the position of coach of Indian team.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar had opened for India in many innings. Be it bringing the glory of a victory or sharing the pain of loss, one of the best opening pairs in the world must have made some kind of impact on each other.

For Sehwag, Tendulkar is a god. In every tweet, the master blaster would be mentioned as 'God ji' and Tendulkar will respond with equal fondness, calling Sehwag 'Lala.' In a recent video interview, Sehwag recalled how Tendulkar steered him away from superstition.

When Sehwag started out with Men in Blue, in 2001, his mother gave him a red handkerchief. She believed that it will ward off the evil and protect her son. But when Sehwag spent time with Tendulkar, the latter made him realise that one should not believe in superstition. Sehwag recalled Tendulkar telling him that, "If you do good work, good will follow. If you do bad, bad will follow (sic)."

Sehwag told another story about how he stopped worrying about the superstition of eating non-vegetarian food on 'forbidden' days after watching Tendulkar go about his day like it's not a big deal. Sehwag added that his favourite captain is Sourav Ganguly but his favourite player will always be Sachin Tendulkar.

In the candid interview, the former Team India batsman also talked about how his wife, Aarti Sehwag, is not worried about his whereabouts or when it comes to doing projects with Bollywood star Sunny Leone. Continuing talking about movies, when asked who he would want to play the female lead if a biopic is to be made on his life, he wants Madhuri Dixit for the role.

He also dished out opinions about Anil Kumble's tenure as coach of team India. He said that he would prefer an Indian coach over an outsider because then there will not be a language barrier. "The understanding is better if a coach has played with me as a player," added Sehwag.

At the end of the interview, he was asked about his 'two-line' CV for the post of coach of Indian team. His answer? "Agar mera CV do line ka hota, to naam hi kaafi tha, Virender Sehwag (If I were to send a two-line CV, my name, Virender Sehwag, would be sufficient.)"

