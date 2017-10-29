UNESCO declares Rohit Sharma as most talented batsman: Twitter hails Indian opener's century

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma scored his 15th ODI century in the third and final ODI against New Zealand, which also happens to be the decider in the three-match ODI series.

Both teams are currently tied at one win each, with the Kiwis winning the tour opener in Mumbai, and the Men in Blue coming back strongly in the second game at Pune.

The Kiwis won the toss and chose to field, but Rohit Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a mammoth partnership, with the former scoring 147 in 138 balls before hitting out while trying to accelerate the scoring in the last 10 overs.

Twitter was full of praise for the ODI vice captain and here are some of the best reactions.

UNESCO declares Rohit Sharma as most talented batsman in the world. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 29, 2017

"Rohit sharma has already got 5 hundreds this year, why is he celebrating so much" -Sanjay Manjrekar, Indian cricket's Mother in law. — Gabbbar Singh (@GabbbarSingh) October 29, 2017

Q: What is Rohit Sharma's hidden talent? A: When need to hit big he merge two bats into one. pic.twitter.com/ClMXvTpwax — Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) October 29, 2017