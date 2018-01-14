U-19 Cricket World Cup: Ian Bishop compares Prithvi Shaw to Sachin Tendulkar, Twitter agrees

The Men in Blue are off to a great start in their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 campaign, as the Indian team on Sunday beat Australia by 100 runs, here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

Defending a total of 328/7, the youngsters bowled out Australia for 228, registering their first victory.

And India’s U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw received the greatest compliment that batsman can get as commentator Ian Bishop compared the youngster’s stroke-play to the maestro Sachin Tendulkar. Shaw scored 94 off 100 balls against the Australians to helping the Indians trounce the Aussies by a staggering 100-run victory.

Reacting to a Shaw drive off the front foot, Bishop said the shot reminded him of Sachin Tendulkar.

"That is Tendulkar," the 50-year-old said during his commentary stint.

Prithvi Shaw has already created a stir in India's domestic circuit with a stunning domestic season for Mumbai. Many have compared his prodigious talent with that of Sachin, who also burst into scene very early in his career. Shaw though is just starting of, and will need to fine tune his talent to get success at the highest level. However that didn't deter people on social media from applauding the talented youngster.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

Prithvi shaw is so like Sachin. He is also getting out in the 90s. #u19worldcup — Indrajeet (@indrajeetd2424) January 14, 2018

I was skeptical when someone mentioned, #PrithviShaw playing like #Sachin; and guess what, he got out on 90s and justified it.#IndvAus#U19CWC — Kamalesh Jawahar (@KamaleshJawahar) January 14, 2018

Prithvi shaw bats so much like Sachin Tendulkar ground level shots definitely a delight to watch with Manjot as opening pair a copy of yuvraj singh high bat lift, attacking strokeplay and the follow through. — Mr. A W E S O M E (@RaeesKameena) January 14, 2018

Prithvi Shaw seems like a mix of Sachin and Sehwag. Yes it's U19 but still it was a treat to watch him bat. — Harshkumar Singh (@harshsingh2293) January 14, 2018

India picked up wickets at regular intervals, with Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti taking three wickets each.

Abhishek Sharma and Anukul Roy scalped a victim each. For Australia, opening batsman Jack Edwards (73) was the highest run-scorer. He also picked up four wickets for 65 runs. Indian captain Prithvi Shaw had earlier won the toss and decided to bat first. The openers, Shaw and Manjot Kalra led India's surge from the front. Both the batsmen, however, started cautiously, playing out the first six overs for just 27 runs. It was a six from Shaw which opened the floodgates for India.

After that, both the players changed their gear and took on the Aussie bowling attack as India crossed the 50-run mark in the 10th over. However, both Kalra and Shaw missed out on individual centuries. Shaw was dismissed on 94 when he edged the ball to the keeper, while Kalra was caught at mid-wicket and was dismissed at 86.

They had an opening stand of 180 and with that, they overtook Robin Uthappa and Shikhar Dhawan's opening wicket record of 174 runs in U-19 World Cup for India. In the end, Shubman Gill played a fiery innings of 63 runs to help India cross the 300-run mark, while Abhishek Sharma 8-ball 23, provided the late flourish. Prithvi Shaw was crowned the man of the match for his knock of 94. India are the three-time world champions, with the last victory coming in 2014.

They are in Group-B alongside Australia, Zimbabwe, and Papua New Guinea.

With inputs from ANI