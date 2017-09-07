Twitter trolls try to shame Mithali Raj over her dressing sense

Mithali Raj posted an image of her Twitter account, that was reason enough for 'sanskari' trolls to come out and spew venom over her dress sense.

Twitter trolls found a new target when Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj posted a throwback image posing with her colleagues.

Right after the image was posted, trolls came out of hiding, asking the captain to delete the image from her social media account, citing how her dressing sense is not suitable for an idol.

Delete it mam it's not good! people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn't is — NoOne (@MyselfKing12) September 6, 2017

Not Gud.Not expected these kind of pictures.Sorryyy — chandu_Prince FAN (@chanduk2010) September 6, 2017

Mithali ji did not expect me to dress such a dress from you. At least you do not love your respect, you will finish the respect of your fanc — Pushpak (@Pushpak97662453) September 6, 2017

are you porn star???? Have you any respect? — awais (@awaiss11111) September 6, 2017

While Mithali Raj didn't dignify the comments with a response, her fans supported the Indian icon and shut up the trolls.

Her Choice.. Delete ur comment & change ur mentality.. — Ankita (@im_anku) September 6, 2017

ढंग की चप्पल खरिदने की औकात नही हैं इनकी और चले हैं सलाह देने। कोई बात नही मैम सडक पे चलते समय बहुत से कुत्ते भौकते हैं, ये सब उनमे से 1हैं — VEDA NAND PANDEY (@NANDVEDA) September 6, 2017

Pl let the Indian girls live their life... Don't decide what's good and what's bad for them, for God Sake. #SupportIndianWomenCricketCaptain — krishnendu (@krish25978) September 7, 2017

Useless comments on @M_Raj03 's pic once again showcase the problem of increasing unemployment in the country. Sigh! — Ritesh (@IamRitzV) September 6, 2017

Don't troll guys. Nothing bad in dress. Pls clean your mind first. — Swadesh Jadon (@Swadesh_KSingh) September 6, 2017

Raj led the Indian women's cricket team that was first runner up in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup organised in London, UK earlier this year. She is one of the leading run scorers in the game but trolls could only focus on her dress. Shame, really.