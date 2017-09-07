Essel Group 90 years
Cricket, Mithali Raj, ICC Women's World Cup 2017, body shaming, trolls, Web Exclusive

Twitter trolls try to shame Mithali Raj over her dressing sense

Mithali Raj (Reuters)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 7, 2017, 12:31 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Mithali Raj posted an image of her Twitter account, that was reason enough for 'sanskari' trolls to come out and spew venom over her dress sense.

Twitter trolls found a new target when Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj posted a throwback image posing with her colleagues.

Right after the image was posted, trolls came out of hiding, asking the captain to delete the image from her social media account, citing how her dressing sense is not suitable for an idol.

While Mithali Raj didn't dignify the comments with a response, her fans supported the Indian icon and shut up the trolls.

Raj led the Indian women's cricket team that was first runner up in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup organised in London, UK earlier this year. She is one of the leading run scorers in the game but trolls could only focus on her dress. Shame, really.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read