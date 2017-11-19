Tom Moody confused for Moody's by CPM workers: Cricketer sees the humour, tweets 'thanks'

Tom Moody was attacked by online accounts sympathising with CPM as they mistook his for credit rating agency Moody's.

After Tom Moody was attacked by online accounts sympathising with CPM in a case of mistaken identity, the former Australian cricketer has humourously posted a tweet 'clarifying' that he does not work for the ratings agency Moody's.

"Thanks to all of you who have realise I don't work in the finance ratings industry!" tweeted Moody. The message ended with a emoji of 'crying with laughter', indicating that the former cricketer and current Hyderanad Sunrisers coach was probably having a good laugh the whole confusion.

Thanks to all of you who have realise I don't work in the finance ratings industry! #Moodys https://t.co/A44FX8VAAP — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 19, 2017

Several users and pages on Facebook belonging to CPM activists had attacked the former batsman mistaking him for the credit agency, saying he should be ashamed of himself for giving an improved rating to the Indian economy under the Narendra Modi government, while some even dared Moody to visit Kerala.

However, many other soon pointed out the problem with the posts- they were targetting the wrong Moody.

In the party's defence, some CPM supporters alleged that the trolling was being done from fake accounts, according to The News Minute. "These are fake accounts. This is a Sanghi conspiracy to defame communists," the report quoted one user as saying.

On Friday, the CPM leadership said that the improved economic ratings signify the beneficial atmosphere for international capitalist groups under the Modi regime, adding the nation has seen deterioration in all aspects related to human welfare and human rights.

US credit rating agency Moody's on Friday upgraded India's sovereign rating to Baa2 from its lowest investment grade of Baa3 after 13 years.