Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya help Baroda beat Mumbai in zonal opener

Baroda defeated arch-rivals Mumbai by 13 runs in the West Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 League opener at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

 
Baroda, who had got the better of Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy group league earlier in the season, once again proved they were the better of the two sides in the shortened version of the game.

 
Baroda rattled up an imposing score of 210 for 3, powered by half centuries by wicket-keeper and opener Urvil Patel (50 in 29 balls) and captain Deepak Hooda (66 in 39 balls), who struck eight fours and one six, besides a breezy knock of 44 not out in 26 balls, studded with three sixes and a four, by Krunal Pandya.

 
  
 
Barring Dhawal Kulkarni, who returned figures of 1 for 29, the other Mumbai bowlers were expensive by 20-over standards with medium pacer Shardul Thakur leaking 47 runs in his four overs without a wicket against his name.

 
In reply, Mumbai were stopped at 197 for 8 with Siddhesh Lad's 82 off 51 balls with four sixes and six fours being its cornerstone.

 
  
 
Atit Sheth and Lukman Meriwala, who had troubled the Mumbai batsmen in the Ranji game, were once again among the pick of the Baroda bowlers with excellent returns of 3 for 31, including the scalp of Lad, and 3 for 29 respectively.

 
Baroda also secured four points from the victory.

 
  
 
Scores
 
Baroda 210 for 3 (Kedar Devdar 38, Urvil Patel 50, Deepak Hooda 66, Krunal Pandya 44 not out) beat Mumbai 197 for 8 (Jay Bista 36, Siddhesh Lad 82, Shivam Dube 33; Atit Sheth 3 for 31, Lukman Meriwala 3 for 29).

 
 

    
   
