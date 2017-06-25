ICC Women's World Cup: From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina, Indian cricket community hails women's victory

The Indian cricket fraternity has lauded the women's national team for starting its campaign in the ICC Women's World Cup on a winning note in the United Kingdom.

India launched their campaign yesterday with a comfortable 35-run win over hosts England, riding on superb batting display by the top-order, including skipper Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.

If his series of tweets were any indications, batting great Sachin Tendulkar was involved in the match.

Superb batting performance by the @BCCIWomen's team! Keep it up @SmritiMandhana, Poonam Raut and @RajMithali — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 24, 2017

Great run out by Deepti Sharma. Possibly a game changer for India. #WWC17 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 24, 2017

Good awareness by Ekta Bisht to get another crucial run out. Mona Meshram's run out wasn't bad either. Keep it going India. #WWC17 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 24, 2017

Former India opener Virender Sehwag felt getting the better of the home team was at the start was a great beginning.

Congratulations on a wonderful victory @BCCIWomen . Beating the hosts at home is indeed a great beginning.#WWC17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 24, 2017

Put into bat, Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls in a dominating batting display as India posted an imposing 281 for three after being asked to bat.

Mandhana forged a 144-run opening wicket stand with Poonam Raut (86 off 134) before skipper Mithali Raj (71 not out) completed an unprecedented seventh consecutive half century in ODIs.

India then returned to dismiss England for 246 with 15 balls to spare to make a resounding start to their World Cup campaign at the County Ground in Derby.

Ex-India captain Bishan Bedi wrote on his twitter handle,

Indn girls begin World Cup campaign brightly beat Eng convincingly-Twas delight watching Indns come o age..was pleasantly surprised-gud job! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 24, 2017

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Manoj Tiwari also expressed their pleasure.

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on their victorious start. Way to go — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 24, 2017

While Tiwary said,

Congratulations @BCCIWomen and my fav player is Deepti Sharma and @mandhana_smriti https://t.co/icSAcACZDQ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 24, 2017

They have worked hard for years and I want them to win#ICCWomensWorldCup hopefully they will do it lots of prayers and blessing with themhttps://t.co/gCyK1NttKV — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 24, 2017

Class batting setting up a great win for India against a strong England side. Terrific start for India in the #WWC17 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 24, 2017

81 *,23,58,89,49,53 *,46 *,45,15,70 *,64, 73,51 *,54,62 * & 71.Last 16 inngs of @M_Raj03 incl record 7 consecutive 50's. Legend !#INDWvENGW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 24, 2017