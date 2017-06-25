Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Cricket, ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India v/s England, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Poonam Raut, Shikhar Dh

ICC Women's World Cup: From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina, Indian cricket community hails women's victory

India celebrate after victory against England (Reuters - Jason Cairnduff)
Sun, 25 Jun 2017-10:39am , Derby , PTI

India defeated the hosts, England, by 35 runs.

The Indian cricket fraternity has lauded the women's national team for starting its campaign in the ICC Women's World Cup on a winning note in the United Kingdom.

India launched their campaign yesterday with a comfortable 35-run win over hosts England, riding on superb batting display by the top-order, including skipper Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.

If his series of tweets were any indications, batting great Sachin Tendulkar was involved in the match.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag felt getting the better of the home team was at the start was a great beginning.Virender Sehwag felt getting the better of the home team was at the start was a great beginning.

Beating the hosts at home is indeed a great beginning. Put into bat, Smriti Mandhana struck a sizzling 90 off 72 balls in a dominating batting display as India posted an imposing 281 for three after being asked to bat.

Mandhana forged a 144-run opening wicket stand with Poonam Raut (86 off 134) before skipper Mithali Raj (71 not out) completed an unprecedented seventh consecutive half century in ODIs.

India then returned to dismiss England for 246 with 15 balls to spare to make a resounding start to their World Cup campaign at the County Ground in Derby.

Ex-India captain Bishan Bedi wrote on his twitter handle,

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Manoj Tiwari also expressed their pleasure.

While Tiwary said,

 
Comments
 

Also Read