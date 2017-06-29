RBI finalises peer to peer lending norms; likely in 2-3 weeks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finalised norms for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms and is expected to release final guidelines in 2-3 weeks, a top finance ministry official said.

According to the official, the finance ministry has given its comments to the central bank and the latter is giving final touches to the rules.

"We have given our comments to the RBI. The guidelines should be out soon. The norms will be out before July-end," the official told

