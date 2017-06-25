Airtel offers up to 30GB additional data for 3 months

India s largest mobile operator Bharti Airtel has said it will offer up to 30 GB of additional data for three months to its postpaid customers through 'My Airtel app.

This is an extension of a similar offer the company had rolled out earlier this year, and comes amid a fierce tariff war unfolding in the Indian telecom market -- the second largest in the world -- with A subscriber base of over a billion customers.

Newcomer Reliance Jio's aggressive stance in the market is compelling all telecom operators, even large ones, to come out with innovative offers to retain customers.

Bharti Airtel CEO, Gopal Vittal, in an email to subscribers, said that company is sending another shower of data for three more billing cycles, as part of Monsoon Surprise.

"Now you get the extra data for three more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after July 1, 2017," Vittal said.

A company spokesperson confirmed that the extra data will also be available to those who have already opted for previous similar offer.

