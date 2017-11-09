Woah! Sara Ali Khan signs her second film even before the release of 'Kedarnath'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's pretty daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising debutants to watch out for. She has already started shooting for her launch film, Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this film is a love story in the backdrop of Uttaranchal floods.

But that's not the only project which has got Sara's attention. According to the latest reports, Sara Ali Khan has bagged her second film even before the release of her first film. The Buzz is that Sara is set to star in Anushka Sharma’s next production venture. Till now Anushka has not only produced but played the lead role in her home productions NH10 and Phillauri as well. So this will be the first time that Miss Sharma will cast another leading lady for her film. Mid-Day report quoted a source saying, “The project will be a social drama. When Anushka, Karnesh, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor (KriArj) were scouting for a female lead, they zeroed in on Sara. Prernaa and Arjun have worked with her in Kedarnath as producers and they like her dedication. When they narrated the script to Sara, she loved it.”

The source further revealed that director, Abhishek Kapoor wasn’t in the favour of Sara signing her second project till she wraps up Kedarnath. “But Sara didn’t agree to that. Kedarnath’s release has been delayed due to the winter in North India, pushing release to end of next year. Sara didn’t wish to wait that long,” further clarified the source.

First look of Sarah Ali Khan in #Kedarnath... Costars Sushant Singh Rajput... Abhishek Kapoor directs. A post shared by INCREDIBLE_MOVIE_RATING (@instabollynewss) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

While Sridevi's daughter Janvi Kapoor is still waiting for her Karan Johar remake of 'Sairat' to be announced.