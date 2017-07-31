Whoa! Anil, Arjun, Ileana and Athiya's 'Mubarakan' shows a historic 100 percent growth at Box Office over the weekend!

Was it the chemistry between real-life Chacha-Bhatija Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor? Or was it the clean sleaze-free comedy that did the trick? Whatever the reason, Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan has done a remarkable weekend turn-around. The film's collections on Sunday showed a historic 100 percent jump from Friday - a phenomenon that hasn't happened to any film in a long, long time.

Exhibitors and distributors across the country are attributing this to the film's absolute acceptance and appreciation by audiences all over. According to trade pundit Taran Adarsh, the film opened on Friday at Rs 5.16 crores. On Saturday the collections had grown to Rs 7.38 crores and on Sunday the collections had leapt to a whopping Rs 10.37 crores. The growth at the box office from Friday to Sunday was a staggering 100.97 percent.

Explains Taran, “Mubarakan is targeted at families and the family audience, generally, steps out to watch a film on Saturdays and Sundays. Mubarakan is a wholesome entertainer and is minus double entendres or vulgarity. That helped the business to grow on Saturday and Sunday. The word of mouth has indeed translated into solid growth [101%] on Sunday."

Adds trade analyst Atul Mohan, “It had to grow! Though in spite of very positive reviews and word of mouth the opening was below the mark but this neat and clean family entertainer showed tremendous growth which proves that audience wants wholesome family entertainers like this. Monday to Thursday holds the key for the film and looking at the remarkable growth the film has shown it means it has been accepted wholeheartedly and will deliver good numbers in the remaining days.”

Senior trade analyst Komal Nahata says, "Mubarakan is a very well made film. The audience is loving it. Wherever I went and heard, people were laughing like crazy. It's incredible the way the film has grown over the weekend. From a Rs 5 crore opening, then a Rs 7 crore day two was 40% growth and Rs 10 crore on Sunday meant that the film had an opening weekend Rs 4.5 times it's opening day which is amazing. The film will hold well in the weekdays for sure because unanimously everyone has loved it."

Seeing the reaction of audiences, many cinemas across the country have already increased the number of shows. Director Anees Bazmi couldn’t hide his joy. “I think this is all because of the audience's love , they really enjoyed the film. I have never seen this kind of reaction for any film of mine. Getting millions of messages. It’s a clean honest film for the entire family .”