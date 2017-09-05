Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan hides her face behind pile of boxes in the poster of Atul Kasbekar production

After Begum Jaan, here comes a quirky poster of Vidya Balan's next 'Tumhari Sulu'

After producing a National Award winning biopic 'Neerja' with Sonam Kapoor, fashion photographer turned producer, Atul Kasbekar is back with 'Tumhari Sulu' This time Vidya Balan steps in the role of a woman called Sulu, who lands herself into an unexpected job of a fun and feisty RJ, who anchors late night show with semi- adult content.

The tag line 'main kar sakti hai' describes the spirit of the film. Atul Kasbekar revealed the first poster of the film, which shows Vidya Balan hiding behind a pile of gift hampers in one hand and a basket of vegetables in the other. The producer tweeted the first look and wrote, " Here we go then our next production Tumhari Sullu featuring Vidya Balan in a name above the title kinda role."

Here we go then... Our next production #TumhariSulu featuring @vidya_balan in a 'name above the title' kinda role #MainKarSaktiHai pic.twitter.com/H8Xs7ndRFU — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) September 5, 2017

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni who has delivered memorable ads in the past including IPL’s India-Pakistan Mauka Mauka spot which went viral. Vidya Balan too has played a RJ in the past for 'Lage Rao Munnabhai' where her style of saying 'Good Morning Mumbaai' became memorable.

But for now, it's time to welcome 'Tumhari Sulu' Vidya in a comic avatar. But we will have to wait till September 14th, till the trailer of the film is out.