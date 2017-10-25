The real reason why Kangana Ranaut's 'Teju' has been put on hold REVEALED!

The actress had announced earlier this year that post-Manikarnika, she won’t be working with any other directors. And that she will only act in the films she directs.

Remember that ad film Kangana Ranaut has done where she can’t make up her mind which bag she likes? It seems she is like that in real life, too.

The actress had announced earlier this year that post-Manikarnika, she won’t be working with any other directors. And that she will only act in the films she directs. Her first directorial venture Teju will have Kangana playing an 80-year-old wannabe witch. It was supposed to go on the floors in the first half of 2018. But, now, she is acting in another film.

The makers want to start shooting around February-March next year. Does this mean Kangana’s Teju has been put on hold? A trade source tells us, “After successive failures of Rangoon and Simran, financiers are skeptical in putting their money on a film with only Kangana in the lead. That’s why Teju is stuck.”

Kangana’s spokesperson says, “Teju has not been shelved or delayed. We never announced a starting date for it. The film will definitely happen but Kangana might do another film before that. Pre-production will be on for Teju.”