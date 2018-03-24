'She will be ok': Salman Khan assures help for 'Veergati' co-star Pooja Dadwal

Salman Khan's co-star in 1995 film Veergati, Pooja Dadwal is suffering from Tubercolosis. The actress has no money to take care of herself and got the entire nation shocked and concerned about her well-being. She had even revealed that she tried to contact Bhaijaan for help but in vain.

At the presss conference of Da-Bangg The Tour in Pune, the superstar was quizzed about the same and he confirmed that help has reached her. Salman Khan also reminded everyone that Pooja Dadwal was paired opposite his brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri and not him in the film. "â€‹I just heard about it, and are trying help our as much as we can. Our team is already on to it and taking care of it. I didn't know she was going through a difficult phase like this. I think she will be ok," said Khan.

Earlier in an interview to Navbharat Times, Pooja had said, “I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.” She has been admitted to Mumbai’s Shivdi hospital since 15 days now. A source told the daily how her husband and in-laws abandoned her when they got to know about her illness. Her condition is deteriorating by the day. With Salman’s team reaching out to her, we hope she recovers soon.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul as the host will be a part of The Da-Bangg The Tour. Directed and scripted by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, this event promises to entertain fans.