See pics: Adnan Sami shares adorable pictures of 'Baba Ki Jaan' Medina Sami

Apart from Taimur Ali Khan and Abram Khan, watch out for adorable pictures of Adnan Sami's little munchkin Medina Sami too!

Singer Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Sami welcomed their first child after seven and a half years of being married and as the singer hoped her, it's a baby girl! So ever since Medina Khan came into Adnan's life, the doting father has been sharing adorable pictures of his little munchkin on social media. He even tagged her as 'Baba ki Jaan' in one of the recent picture which shows the little girl lying on a bed, wearing a t-shirt which reads Medina 101.

His darling daughter has also begun socialising with the biggies in the world of movies. Mr and Mrs Sami along with daughter Medina met filmmaker Mira Nair and daddy gave a glimpse of his bundle of joy's outing.The singer wrote, 'Mira with Media. Love this."

‪"Mira with Medina"...‬ ‪Love this!! ‬ ‪#adorable ‬ A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Daddy dear has been sharing cute pictures of his little princess ever since the big announcement . The singer had written, " It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you...may God bless her always." Dressed like an angle with smile on her face, Adnan's two month old baby girl has been breaking the internet ever since.

It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you... May God bless her always... pic.twitter.com/FbSOPLxtqC — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 12, 2017

In an interview to Bombay Times earlier, Adnan Sami had said, " I think she has got the best of both her parents. She has her mother's deep blue eyes. And she cannot sleep without music, so that she has inherited from me. Bahut intezaar aur umeed ke baad, God blessed us with her."

Apart from enjoying being a father, Adnan Sami is also gearing up for his acting debut. He plays the role of a musician in Radhika and Vinay Sapru's film, Afghan and apart from acting Adnan will also compose seven songs for the film.