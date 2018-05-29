Scoop: Did Manish Malhotra confirm his relationship with Karan Johar?

Rumours of link ups and breaks up continue to rock Bollywood. While reports are abuzz about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting married in November this year, reports of Manish Malhotra confirming his relationship with Karan Johar is also doing the rounds.

Once again, Karan Johar and his BFF Manish Malhotra's personal life is under scrutiny. As per Pinkvilla report, Bollywood's favourite designer acknowledged his relationship status with KJo on social media. Recently, Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Karan Johar to wish him on his birthday and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dearest bestest friend @karanjohar have a wonderful year ahead 25!years of friendship and working together..and many more years to come and may you keep making the most wonderful films and keep being the spirited person that you are #karanjohar #friendship #friendslikefamily #Bff @mmalhotraworld.

Manish's Instagram post was bombarded with birthday wishes for KJo and one of them even wrote, "You guys are the cutest couple." Manish later LIKED the comment and that has triggered off reports of him confirming his relationship with Karan Johar.

Later, India Times got in touch with Manish Malhotra who said, “Karan is like a brother to me. It’s just ridiculous”.