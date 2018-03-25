Race 3: Salman Khan introduces his BOSS Anil Kapoor who nails it as Shamsher

After unveiling the character posters of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala from race 3, finally the makers decided to unveil the poster of the oldest player of the Race - Anil Kapoor aka Shamsher.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to unveil the poster of Anil Kapoor without whom the Race 3 family is incomplete. The actor wrote, "Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @AnilKapoor @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial".

Anil Kapoor can be seen sporting a salt and pepper look and nails it as the boss-man of the film.

Also read Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez resumes shooting for the Salman Khan film post injury

Director Remo D'Souza shared the poster writing, "The boss of all races. @Anilkapoor #Race3ThisEid #Race3".

Anil Kapoor is the only actor to be a part of all the three instalments of the Race franchise. The actor will be seen in an all new avatar in the third part as the poster reveals.

Race 3 will be taking the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that promises to leave you at the edge of your seats. There has been immense anticipation ever since the third instalment has been announced.

The entry of Salman Khan has further elevated the excitement of the audience. It will be a treat for the audience to witness Salman Khan in an action avatar post the success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the Race. Recently, Jacqueline even got injured on the sets of the film while playing squash in between her shots. The actress ended up injuring her eye, post which she was hospitalised. Despite the injury, Jackie resumed the shooting of the climax of Race 3, wearing sunglasses.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.