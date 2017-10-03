Parineeti Chopra's injury delays her next 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Parineeti Chopra recently suffered an accident at her home. She hurt herself on a cut glass and has to walk around with a bandaged foot since the last three weeks. The actress has been making appearances to promote her upcoming film Golmaal Again, which releases this month. But her next, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor, has now been pushed for some time. The film was to go on the floors in August but Pari was still shooting songs for the Rohit Shetty film. Now, due to her injury, the film has been further delayed. It will only begin some time next month end, when Pari bounces back. Literally.