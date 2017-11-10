Padmavati row: President of Shri Rajput Sabha says they won't be responsible if Sanjay Leela Bhansali is beaten up again

The supreme body of the Rajputs stears itself clear of any action taken by the youth against the 'Padmavati' helmer...

The Supreme Court of India today refused to put a stay on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati. The main argument of the apex court is that the CBFC already has enough guidelines to follow before certifying a film, deeming it to be fit for release.

Soon after the judgement of SC, Girraj Singh Lotwara, the president of Shri Rajput Sabha (which is the supreme body of the Rajputs), said that they won't be responsible if the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is beaten up by somebody now. Lotwara told dna, "We would not take any responsibility if Sanjay Leeks Bhansali is beaten up by any youth whenever and wherever he is seen."

While the film which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in titular roles, has been facing opposition from a certain section of the Rajput community. Bhansali was previously given threats against the release of the film, especially in Rajasthan.

Earlier this year, when SLB was shooting for Padmavati in Jaipur, the sets of the film were vandalised and the helmer was even slapped by some miscreants who reportedly belonged to the Rajput Karni Sena. A group of unidentified men had also set the sets and costumes of the film on fire, later in Kolhapur.

More recently, an artist had made a beautiful rangoli of Deepika Padukone in Padmavati which was spoiled by the miscreants, post which Deepika had called out Smriti Irani to intervene.

While the SC has refused the plea seeking a stay order on the release of the film, more threats for the makers of Padmavati continue to pour in. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 1.