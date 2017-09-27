Nidhhi Agerwal in Ashutosh Gowariker's next

Prernaa had signed Nidhhi for two films and this will be the first of them.

Nidhhi Agerwal has finally found her next film. The actress, who debuted with Munna Michael, will now be seen in an Ashutosh Gowariker film. “This is one of the two films Ashutosh is making with Prernaa Arora from KriArj. Prernaa had signed Nidhhi for two films and this will be the first of them.” Unlike most of Ashu’s other films, this won’t have a period setting. Instead, it’s a light hearted fun comedy.

Meanwhile..

When Nidhhi Agerwal posted a picture of hers on Instagram, little did she know she would get trolled! The picture in question had her lying on a bed wearing a yellow spaghetti and showing cleavage.

A bewildered Nidhhi says, “I have posted pictures of me wearing lesser clothes but nobody reacted. This is bizarre! I didn’t even know I was being trolled till somebody pointed it out. But I guess everybody gets trolled, so it doesn’t matter. Some people are on social media just to do this. It’s a psychological problem and I only hope they get well soon.”

Does she get affected by it? “Not at all. I get affected by many things but not this. In fact, I find it funny. Anybody can open an account because it is accessible to all, which is great but it has both positive and negative sides. Fortunately, the positive is more than negative,” she adds.