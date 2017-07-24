Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Saif’s web series?

After working with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, now Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to work with Saif Ali Khan in the web series Sacred Games based on Virkam Chandra’s book by the same name. Buzz is Nawaz playing a negative role. Set in Mumbai, the series delves into the city’s intricate web of organised crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance. While Saif plays Sartaj Singh, a cop, Nawaz will play the role of India’s most wanted gangster.