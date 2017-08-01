Late actor Inder Kumar's ex wife Sonal reveals he was in love with Isha Koppikar even after their divorce!

Actor Inder Kumar, who's best remembered for portraying the character of Salman Khan's brother in the film Wanted, passed away on July 28, 2017 at the age of 45. The news of his sudden demise left many in shock. The members of the film fraternity paid their condolences to his family, soon after the news broke.

Inder's ex wife Sonal Kariya had walked out of their marriage when she was pregnant with their first child. Speaking at length to SpotBoyE about her troubled marriage, Inder's love for Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and her equation with Inder's present wife, Sonal made quite a few revelations.

Sonal shared that she feels Inder could never really get over his love for Isha and she thinks he was in touch with her even after their divorce. "He couldn’t forget Isha Koppikar. I think it was a case of ‘first love cannot be forgotten.’ At times, he used to tell me that he is going to meet her. I even told him to get her home sometimes, but he did not. I think he was in touch with her even after we divorced each other. He wouldn’t show it too much and he didn’t tell me either – but I could sense that he couldn’t shake off Isha from his mind. Maine shaadi ke time bhi suna tha that he hasn’t forgotten Isha but I ignored that hearsay. Add this to his habits – drugs and alcohol. It became very tough on me,” she was quoted as saying.

She further talked about Inder having domestically abused her. "Haan, (on whether he raised his hand on her) woh sab to chalta rehta tha. And then you know, there came a point where I couldn’t take it any longer,” she shared.

Talking about Inder's present wife Pallavi, Sonal said that they are friends on Facebook and whenever she posts a picture of her daughter Khushi, Pallavi always 'likes' them, adding "She seems to be a nice lady."