Kamal Haasan's younger daughter Akshara to make her digital debut

Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan, who was last seen in the box-office debacle Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana, is all set to make her debut in a web series on the Viu app. “The shooting for the show hasn’t yet started. It will be a drama and will air in November,” says a source. The actress also stars in the Tamil superhit Vivegam, which recently became the first Tamil film to gross over Rs 100 crore post GST.