Ittefaq in Telugu!

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq releases this Friday. But a few days before the film hits the screens, the buzz is that producers from South have already expressed interest in remaking the movie.

Says a source, “Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra have been approached by a few South makers to sell the rights of their film. They want to remake the film in Telugu. Abhay and Juno have had several discussions and are also keen to give the producers the right to remake.”

While Sid and Sona’s film, which is being co-produced by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan along with BR Studios, is an adaptation of the 1969 Yash Chopra directorial, the South makers want to acquire rights of the newer version. “Abhay and Juno won’t be making the film down South. Filmmakers from South have loved the promos and shown interest in the modern, more contemporary storyline,” adds our source.Another source reveals, “The makers have been offered a good price to sell the remake rights.”