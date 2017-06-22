It's official: Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' will be dedicated to late veteran actor Om Puri!

Veteran actor Om Puri's sudden demise came as a major shock to the nation, especially for team Tubelight. The Salman Khan film happens to be the last film in which Puri worked.

The much-missed actor who has a prominent part in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, has now been honoured by the film’s team. Tubelight is officially dedicated to Om Puri.

Director Kabir Khan confirms the same and says, “Yes we have dedicated our film to Omji. He is sorely missed by all of us.”

Apparently, Salman Khan who gets very emotional at any mention of the actor who passed away suddenly in January was keen that the film be dedicated to Om. There are plans to hold a special screening of Tubelight for Om Puri’s wife and son as well.

Earlier, during the trailer launch event of the film, when Salman was quizzed about Om Puri, he got emotional and said, "Whenever I see Om Puri in the trailer and songs, it kills me. I have worked a lot with him. One moment he was there and one moment he is gone. "

The movie, based on the Indo-China war is adapted from Little Boy and it will hit the theatres on June 23.