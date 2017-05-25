How Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2017 looks INSPIRED desserts!

It's often said that art inspires life but the Cannes Film festival is a good example of how art can inspire art as well and one creative pursuit can lead to another. Some of the outfits worn by the international as well as Bollywood celebrities caught the fancy of Pooja Dhingra of Le 15 Patisserie, who decided to interpret a few of her favourite looks from the festival to create some fashion forward desserts.

So Sonam Kapoor's golden Ellie Saab gown inspired a champagne and chocolate tier cake while Elle Fanning's Gucci dress was interpreted as floral pistachio cupcakes!

“A week before Cannes, I decided to look at the red carpet fashion to see what inspires me and create desserts out of them,” says Pooja, “We picked out some of the best looks and interpreted them. There was no science behind it really. It was more about what the mind imagined them as.”

Along with Sonam and Elle, the other looks that inspired Pooja were Deepika Padukone's Marchesa gown (red wine infused dark chocolate macron), Naomie Harris' Gucci dress (rainbow cake) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Yanina couture gown (white chocolate and matcha cake).

And although Pooja says that this was an entirely creative pursuit, she has been receiving calls from potential customers ever since she put out the pictures on her social media account. “If somebody orders, then we can definitely make it for them,” she adds.