From PM Narendra Modi to Mahesh Bhatt, tributes pour in for Tom Alter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief on the death of actor Tom Alter and recalled his contribution to the film world and theatre.

He extended condolences to the family and admirers of the actor, the official handle of the PMO tweeted.

PM expressed grief on the demise of Shri Tom Alter and recalled his contribution to the film world and theatre. He extended condolences to the family & admirers of Shri Tom Alter. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conveyed his condolence on the demise of Padma Shri awardee and veteran film, television and theatre actor, director and writer.

वरिष्ठ अभिनेता टाम आल्टर के निधन के बारे मे जान कर दुख हुआ।सिने प्रेमी उन्हे याद रखेंगे।उनके परिवार को शोक संवेदना —राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 30, 2017

Alter died last night in Mumbai at the age of 67.

The Padma Shri awardee was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and was treated for the same but earlier this month he suffered a relapse and was admitted in Saifee hospital.

Alter was famously known for playing the gangster Keshav Kalsi in the hit soap opera 'Junoon', which ran for a record five years during the 1990s.

A native of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, and Alter was bestowed with Padma Shri for his service to the field of arts and cinema.

Suresh Prabhu, Dr. Raman Sigh tweeted the condolences.

Saddened by the demise of Tom Alter,a fine actor,wonderful human being. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 30, 2017

Deepest condolences to the family of #TomAlter, a veteran actor who contributed hugely to indian cinema. May the departed soul rest in peace — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) September 30, 2017

Alter's colleagues and friends in Bollywood also expressed their grief.

RIP. My friend and colleague Tom Alter. Bless you! pic.twitter.com/7JSWK0Qbww — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 30, 2017

Goodbye to you my trusted friend! Actor Tom Alter, a Padma Shri awardee, dies of cancer at 67https://t.co/DkJkHZImO8 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 30, 2017

I had the privilege of working with him in Bangistan. Will always remember him for his humility and kindness. #RIP #TomAlter https://t.co/xa9FLWcq7h — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 30, 2017

Rest in Peace sir https://t.co/Ponga50HlC — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 30, 2017

RIP Tom Alter...have the fondest childhood memories of seeing him on zabaan sambhal ke... https://t.co/Cvb1zq2OuP — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 30, 2017

Waking up to some tragic news about the passing away of Mr. Tom Alter. A one of a kind, grace personified, thorough gentleman. #RIPTomAlter — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 30, 2017

Cricketers like Mohammad Kaif, commentators Harsha Bhogle, Akash Chopra tweeted the tributes.

#TomAlter , a fine actor and a good human being. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/ZhvDlO81i4 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 30, 2017

Heartfelt condolences to @jamie_alterTOI and family for the loss of #TomAlter Wondeful actor...an even better human being. #RIP Sir — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 30, 2017