From PM Narendra Modi to Mahesh Bhatt, tributes pour in for Tom Alter

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 30, 2017, 11:25 AM IST, DNA webdesk

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief on Tom Alter's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief on the death of actor Tom Alter and recalled his contribution to the film world and theatre.

He extended condolences to the family and admirers of the actor, the official handle of the PMO tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conveyed his condolence on the demise of Padma Shri awardee and veteran film, television and theatre actor, director and writer.

Alter died last night in Mumbai at the age of 67.

The Padma Shri awardee was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and was treated for the same but earlier this month he suffered a relapse and was admitted in Saifee hospital.

Alter was famously known for playing the gangster Keshav Kalsi in the hit soap opera 'Junoon', which ran for a record five years during the 1990s.

A native of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, and Alter was bestowed with Padma Shri for his service to the field of arts and cinema.

Suresh Prabhu, Dr. Raman Sigh tweeted the condolences.

Alter's colleagues and friends in Bollywood also expressed their grief.

Cricketers like Mohammad Kaif, commentators Harsha Bhogle, Akash Chopra tweeted the tributes.

