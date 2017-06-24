Finally! Sridevi breaks silence on rejecting Shivagami's role in SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali'

Here's what the actress said when she was asked if she has seen the movie...

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, the Baahubali franchise is one that has set new standards in the history of Indian cinema. The massive success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion has shattered all previous records at the box office.

Each and every person associated with the franchise feels lucky and fortunate to be a part of the films. However, few are aware of the fact that actress Sridevi was first offered the tile of Shivagami Devi which she had turned down. The role was finally essayed by Ramya Krishnan in the movies.

The fans of the actress were left in shock after watching the film, as to how can Sridevi let such a significant role go away. A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds but neither the director nor the actress had opened up on the issue.

Now, in her recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Sridevi finally spoke about refusing to do the said role. Looks like the senior journalist was a bit sceptical about asking Sridevi why she let go of the part. He only asked the actress if she'd seen the film, may be out of curiosity, how the character shaped up in the film. The actress informed that she hasn't seen the film adding, "But I would like to talk about this. It has become such a big issue and people are imagining things (as to why I have said no the film). I have my own reasons. First of all two parts of Baahubali have come out, and now they are asking me. There are many films, I refused. Why are they not talking about it? Why only this film? I will go there and talk about it.”

Sridevi's upcoming Bollywood film Mom is slated to hit the theatres on July 7.