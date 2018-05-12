Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone looks like a fiery bird descended from the pink heavens on Day 2

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone surprised us yet again with her fourth look on day 2 at the Cannes Film Festival as she sashayed the red carpet in an origami hot-pink, frilly gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 collection. With her hair held in a high bun, diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and heavily kohled eyes, DP looked absolutely pinkalicious.

Deepika and her stylist Shaleena Nathani seem to be in a mood to play with colors. After leaving us stunned with a bold purple pant-suit, the diva picked a hot-pink number for her final red-carpet appearance for 2018.

The actress' fans who have always had a tough time defending her sartorial choices are super delighted this time. “CALM DOWN A LITTLE? WE HAVE FEELINGS TOO THIS IS TOO MUCH BEAUTY FOR ONE PERSON AH I CAN’T,” said an ardent fan in all caps. “Now I can say she nailed it in cannes,” said another relieved fan.

During her two-day stay at the picturesque French Riviera, Deepika experimented with not just colors but even fabrics and prints. DP, who is known for her casual and chic fashion style, opted for denims for two appearances. And her experiment did pay off. Her Day 1 looks comprised of candy stripes, argyle patterns and floral prints.

Deepika will now handover her brand ambassador duties to Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will walk the red carpet on May 12-13 and Sonam Kapoor, who will take charge from May 14-15.

Check out her pictures right here -