Anurag Kashyap reacts to SC's decision of no compulsion on playing the national anthem in cinema halls 

  Wednesday 10 January 2018 17:37 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India ruled that it is no longer mandatory to play the national anthem in a cinema hall before the screening of a film. While many have welcomed the decision, it didn't go down well with a few residents of the country as well. 

 
  
 
Recently, when filmmaker Anurag Kashayap was quizzed about his take on the SC's decision, he told ANI, "What are we trying to achieve by playing the national anthem before a film? No one talks about that. The court has now taken a decision and that ends the discussion."

   
Further talking about the common man and his idea of patriotism, Kashyap added, "Common man gets identity from his country and patriotism. When we catch this (emotion) and somw people manipulate it and sell it like businessmen, they ignite the emotion again and again and people buy it as it makes them feel better. It's what we are selling, I'm partly responsible as I too buy it."

   
  
 
A day after the Centre submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking recall of its order that made it compulsory for cinema halls to play the National Anthem before a film screening and for people to stand up for the duration of the anthem as a show of respect, the court on Tuesday reversed the November 2016 order.

 
  
 
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said it won't be mandatory for cinema halls to play the Anthem before the start of a movie.However, in the event a theatre does play the National Anthem, cinemagoers will have to stand up.

 
Meanwhile, ANurag Kashyap's latest offering Mukkabaaz is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. 

 
 

    
   
