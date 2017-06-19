Akshay Kumar's secret out!

Akshay Kumar always hikes one leg of his track pants upto his knees. It has now become a trend and he sees people on the streets walking like that. Even ADs on his set. AK has noticed this and is surprised. He recalls, “I have been doing this since my school days. I haven’t really thought about it but I think I started doing it because while doing martial arts, it’s easier to make leg movements when one side is pulled up. It’s just easier. It started when I used to practise and then became a habit.” So now you know.