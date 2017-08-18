After Karan Johar in SOTY, now Farah Khan to make a film with young actors

While all her films had A-list actors, like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, this will be different

Farah Khan is known for her commercial entertainers. Her last release was Happy New Year (2014), and now, she’s working on her next project.

Says a source, “Farah is currently working on a musical extravaganza. She is readying a script that’s on the lines of The Jungle Book. It is currently work-in-progress.”

While all her films had A-list actors, like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, this will be different. The source adds, “Older actors won’t fit the role, hence, she is looking to cast heroes and heroines from the current generation.”