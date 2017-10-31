A one-of-a-kind song for Ranveer Singh

SLB shot a song sequence with Ranveer and the filmmaker insisted on the actor giving more than 10 retakes for one shot to make it better

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are working together for the third time in Padmavati after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Sources say that some time back, SLB shot a song sequence with Ranveer and the filmmaker insisted on the actor giving more than 10 retakes for one shot to make it better.

This, despite the choreographer feeling it should have been okay in two takes. But SLB is a perfectionist and a hard task master and Ranveer knows that. Sources say that it is one-of-a-kind crazy song which SLB is planning to put out closer to the release of the film.