Winter sets in, air quality still poor

As winter grips the city, the air quality continues to remain in the ‘poor’ category with a mild smog covering certain pockets of the city. According to the Met department, the city’s maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36 degrees Celsius till the weekend while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 17 degrees, but may dip further.

Three stations in the city — Pirana, Bopal and Rakhial — reported very poor air quality. The air quality monitoring systems of SAFAR (System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) recorded the particulate matter (PM) 2.5 level in the city on Thursday, which was 139, and falls under the poor category. PM 10 was recorded at 150, which falls in the poor category as well. Overall, the city’s AQI was reported 196 by the pollution control board, which is unhealthy as warned by the website.

BAD AIR QUALITY

