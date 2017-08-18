Shankersinh Vaghela might enter RS as President's nominee

Vaghela parted ways with Congress and resigned as leader of Opposition and member in Gujarat Assembly showing his displeasure with Congress high command and leaders in Gujarat

Gujarat's veteran politician and former CM Shankersinh Vaghela can be seen in Rajya Sabha as President's nominee. Out of the 250 members of the Rajya Sabha, the President nominates 12 having special knowledge or practical experience.

A senior BJP leader who has worked with Vaghela when he was with the BJP in his earlier years, said on condition of anonymity, "It is almost decided that Vaghela would make an entry to Rajya Sabha as the President's nominee in near future. It is also likely that Vaghela can get the lucrative appointment in profit making board or corporation owned by Government of India. After quitting Congress, Vaghela could be very helpful to BJP ahead of the Assembly polls."

Vaghela parted ways with Congress and resigned as leader of Opposition and member in Gujarat Assembly showing his displeasure with Congress high command and leaders in Gujarat. Now this leader with the rebellious nature has softened his approach for BJP which could earn him a benefit through entry in Rajya Sabha, the leader said.

BJP had nominated Balwantsinh Rajput as the third candidate in Rajya Sabha polls held on August 8 but he lost against Congress' candidate Ahmed Patel. Rajput is the father-in-law of granddaughter of Vaghela and thus they are relatives. In fact, BJP leaders were of the opinion that Vaghela should file nomination as third candidate of BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls but he refused and put forward the name of Rajput in place of him, said the BJP leader.

Neither Vaghela nor Rajput could be reached for their comments. When Vaghela resigned as MLA of Kapadvanj on Thursday, he had said he would continue serving people as a politician.

Vaghela might have some suspicion in mind and that is why he would have refused to contest RS polls. Moreover, he did not want to leave a message that he left Congress to become the BJP RS member. He chose to not contest the election so that his image is not affected and put forward the proposal for Rajput.” -Senior BJP leader on anonymity