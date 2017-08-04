Rahul Gandhi to meet flood victims

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will visit parts of Banaskantha district in Gujarat and meet victims of last week’s floods on Friday, party officials said. The Gandhi scion will reach Dhanera town at 2:00 pm, and then visit Malotara, Thara and Runi villages and meet the residents. A visit to a Jain Upashray is also on the cards to hold dialogue with those badly affected by the floods.

The visit comes a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of north Gujarat, and announced relief of Rs 500 crore. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and about 10 other ministers have been camping in the flood-hit areas for five days, supervising relief and rehabilitation operations.