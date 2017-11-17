Minister's wife files 'dummy' nomination

Minister Babu Bokhiria's wife Jyoti filed her nomination even as the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to declare candidates. Bokhiria, who expects to be nominated, claimed that his wife's nomination was a dummy one and will be rejected during scrutiny.

The BJP and Congress are expected to announce their list of candidates for the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase in a day or two.

In the meanwhile, 15 more candidates filed their nominations for the first phase of the upcoming assembly elections on Thursday, official sources said. As a result, the number of nominations received by election authorities in the first three days has gone up to 25.

State's Chief Electoral Officer BB Swain said in a release that one nomination each was filed for Dasada (SC), Limbdi, Morbi, Wankaner, Rajkot West, Dhoraji, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar, Mangrol, Talala, Mahuva, Talaja, Limbayat, Surat West and Navsari constituencies.

Thirteen of the candidates filed nomination as independents, and one each from Gujarat Janchetna Party and Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI).

According to officials, November 21 is the last day for filing nominations. The polling day for first phase is December 9.

LIST OUT SOON